Junto Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 501,984 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 501,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $123,297,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.60 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average of $240.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

