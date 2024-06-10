Junto Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 651,851 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 651,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,592,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.9% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.56. 2,375,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

