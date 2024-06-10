Junto Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Junto Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,689 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Bath & Body Works worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,087,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.63. 2,705,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

