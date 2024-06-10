Junto Capital Management LP Invests $46.83 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 677,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,825,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of CRH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CRH by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRH by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH by 14.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,447,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

