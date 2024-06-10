Junto Capital Management LP Sells 61,542 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,542 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $42,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $904,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

CHKP traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $156.11. 555,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,608. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.23. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

