Junto Capital Management LP Takes $15.10 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.67. 1,336,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,734. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.