Junto Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,525 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.1% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $94,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.02. 5,769,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,140,578. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

