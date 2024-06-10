Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $146.95. 3,427,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.91. The company has a market cap of $353.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

