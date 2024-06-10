Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 631,930 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 631,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,098,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 19.2% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,374,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,966,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. 339,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,301. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

