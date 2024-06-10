Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $7.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,022,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,984,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

