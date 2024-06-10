Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Invests $661,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,597 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

DVN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.29. 2,479,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,120. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

