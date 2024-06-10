Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Takes $915,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Motorola Solutions makes up about 1.0% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $646,341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $373.52. The company had a trading volume of 180,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.84 and its 200 day moving average is $336.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $373.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.