Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,884 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,576,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602,252 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $12,928,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.57. 405,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,231. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

