Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,953 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,413,000 after purchasing an additional 154,244 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18,983.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,087 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 485.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 63,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

