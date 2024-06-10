Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.24. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

