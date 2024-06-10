Kirsten Castillo Sells 15,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Kirsten Castillo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,239 shares in the company, valued at $163,345.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 1,207,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.55. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. Equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,236 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,385,000 after acquiring an additional 594,347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 8.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after acquiring an additional 393,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.