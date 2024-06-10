KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in KLA were worth $32,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in KLA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,496,000 after buying an additional 117,584 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $18.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $787.15. 155,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $716.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $652.84. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $791.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

