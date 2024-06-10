KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $750.00 to $875.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $794.50 and last traded at $792.88, with a volume of 276988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $768.97.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $716.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

