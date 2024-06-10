Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

