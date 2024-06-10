KOK Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, KOK has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $54,878.01 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,525.75 or 0.99776757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00090795 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00179427 USD and is down -33.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $129,755.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

