Komodo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.50 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $54.17 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00034244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,022,979 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

