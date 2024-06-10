Kora Management LP Decreases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Kora Management LP trimmed its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,000 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for approximately 7.2% of Kora Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kora Management LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 10.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. 1,886,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,917. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

