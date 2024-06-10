KPP Advisory Services LLC Acquires 61 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 569.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,147,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CI traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $337.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,831. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

