KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $254,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE IIPR traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,381. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 127.72%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

