KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,939,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,265,387 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,864. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.72 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $211.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

