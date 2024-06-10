Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 282,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 663,776 shares.The stock last traded at $32.65 and had previously closed at $32.96.

KYMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 115,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $4,860,250.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,676,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,470,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 115,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $4,860,250.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,676,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,470,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 139,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $5,880,738.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,001,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,976 in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 23.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $185,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

