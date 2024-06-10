Kynam Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,234,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,923,000. MorphoSys comprises about 4.6% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in MorphoSys by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 218,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. 41,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,455. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.73). The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

