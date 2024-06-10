Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

LH opened at $196.60 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $180.81 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.61 and a 200-day moving average of $214.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

