Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $1,060.00 at Raymond James

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $950.00 to $1,060.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $964.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $962.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $935.01 and its 200-day moving average is $872.78. The company has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $574.42 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

