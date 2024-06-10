Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of LGI opened at $16.96 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

