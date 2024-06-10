Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 586.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 177,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 582,236 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 197,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,031. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

Insider Activity

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

