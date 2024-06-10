Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,446,000 after buying an additional 241,347 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 636,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,604 shares of company stock worth $12,149,409. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

