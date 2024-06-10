Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth $15,681,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,241,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $5,331,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $4,318,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,172. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Cadeler A/S Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

