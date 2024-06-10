Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 329,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,841,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $849.99. 2,468,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $709.53. The company has a market capitalization of $807.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $432.34 and a 12-month high of $856.81.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock worth $278,236,284 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

