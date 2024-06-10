Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.49 Million in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 399,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 69,014 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of ALT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,131. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

