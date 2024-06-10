Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 255,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.57. 222,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,436. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

