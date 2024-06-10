Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.98. 933,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average is $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

