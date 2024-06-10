Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 332,304 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,304 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $127,337,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.85. 786,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,514. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

