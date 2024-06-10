Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 49,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,133 shares of company stock worth $15,383,027 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.65. 134,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

