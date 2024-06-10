Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

