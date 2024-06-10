Lisa Chi Sells 1,500 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arhaus Stock Down 3.7 %

Arhaus stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Arhaus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 91,356 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arhaus

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.