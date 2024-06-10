Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0041

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $41.03 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,235,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,207,465.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00486929 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

