Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0041

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $41.03 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,235,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,207,465.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00486929 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
