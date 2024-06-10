Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $27.78 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,216,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,207,465.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00486929 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
