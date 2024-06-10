Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Given a $6.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

NYSE LAAC opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $662.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 62.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 38,374 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 161.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 259,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 160,290 shares in the last quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at about $80,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at about $5,944,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.