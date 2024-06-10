loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 284,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 456,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other loanDepot news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $78,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,813,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,116.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 470,761 shares of company stock worth $960,929. 83.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
