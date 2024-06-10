Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $104.80. 164,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.