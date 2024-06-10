Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 68,476 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 68,476 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 727,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,817. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

