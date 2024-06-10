LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.57 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $72.57 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

