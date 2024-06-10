Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Gap Down to $7.82

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.63. Lotus Technology shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 5,322 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lotus Technology in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Lotus Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $524.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.08 million for the quarter.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

