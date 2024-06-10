LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $276.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $280.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $195.59 and a twelve month high of $287.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.51.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

